Detectives' photo clue in hunt for attacker who raped woman in Northampton
Do you recognise this man?
Detectives investigating an alleged rape in Northampton last summer have issued this picture of a man they want to identify.
Police revealed a woman from London reported she was attacked after being taken to an unknown address in the town in August 2020.
She eventually escaped and returned to the capital.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: " On or around August 5, a woman from London reported that she had been taken to an unknown address in Northampton where she was raped.
"Officers believe the male pictured may have information vital to their investigation.
"We would ask for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him or who has information about the incident, to call 101 using incident number 20000409293."