Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information over a serious sex assault in Northampton 14 months ago.

Images of a man police believe could aid the investigation are being circulated.

It follows the attack on a woman in St James’ Park Road sometime between the evening of March 6, 2021, and the following morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigatiing a serious sex assault in Northampton in March 2021 want to put a name to this face of a man they believe could have key information. Photo: Northamptonshire Police