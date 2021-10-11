Detectives link Sunday morning break-ins at three garages in Northampton
Officers appeal for Dallington locals to check security cameras
Detectives believe three burglaries in Northampton last weekend could be linked.
Food from two freezers and a Puma sports bag were taken from three garages in the area of Trevor Close, Dallington, sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Sunday (October 3).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Following the initial report of a burglary we have been made aware of two more similar break-ins in the area of Trevor Close where items were taken from within unsecured garages.
"If anybody saw anything suspicious in the Dallington area or has security cameras or doorbell cameras that may have picked up any activity in the early hours of Sunday morning, please call 101 using our incident numbers 21000581036 and 21000581174."