Detectives link Sunday morning break-ins at three garages in Northampton

Detectives believe three burglaries in Northampton last weekend could be linked.

Food from two freezers and a Puma sports bag were taken from three garages in the area of Trevor Close, Dallington, sometime between midnight and 7.30am on Sunday (October 3).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Following the initial report of a burglary we have been made aware of two more similar break-ins in the area of Trevor Close where items were taken from within unsecured garages.

Trevor Close