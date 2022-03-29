Detectives investigating TK Maxx robbery in Northampton issue plea for two men to come forward

Detectives investigating a Northampton robbery have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify.

Thieves threatened staff while attempting to steal perfume and aftershave from TK Maxx in Commercial Street at around 3pm on March 10.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Tuesday (March 29): “We believe these men could hold information which will assist officers’ enquiries.

Detectives want to identify these two caught on camera at TK Maxx in town. Photo: Northamptonshire Police