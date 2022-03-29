Detectives investigating TK Maxx robbery in Northampton issue plea for two men to come forward
Staff threatened by thieves stealing perfume and aftershave
By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:08 pm
Detectives investigating a Northampton robbery have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify.
Thieves threatened staff while attempting to steal perfume and aftershave from TK Maxx in Commercial Street at around 3pm on March 10.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Tuesday (March 29): “We believe these men could hold information which will assist officers’ enquiries.
"They, or anyone who recognises them, can come forward by calling us on 101 using incident number 22000140022.”