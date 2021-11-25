Detectives investigating threats made in car park at Northampton McDonald's drive-thru
Police issue faces of three men they want to identify
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:18 pm
Detectives have released CCTV images of three occupants of a van they are keen to identify after claims of a late-night row at a McDonald's drive-thru in Northampton.
Officers say they are investigating reports that a group of men threatened occupants of a white car with violence outside the Sixfields takeaway.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: "The incident happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on November 20.
"If anyone who recognises the people in the images, please call 101 using incident number 21000678455."