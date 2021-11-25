Detectives have released CCTV images of three occupants of a van they are keen to identify after claims of a late-night row at a McDonald's drive-thru in Northampton.

Officers say they are investigating reports that a group of men threatened occupants of a white car with violence outside the Sixfields takeaway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: "The incident happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on November 20.

Police want to name three people spotted in a van at the McDonald's Sixfields drive-thru