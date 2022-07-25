Detectives investigating Sunday afternoon sex assault on male in Grosvenor Centre toilets

Police appeal for unknown man to come forward and help

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:15 pm

Detectives are investigating a sexual assault on a man inside toilets in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton on Sunday (July 24).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened between 3.20pm and 3.40pm and appealed for an unknown male spotted on security cameras to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch by calling 101 using Incident number 22000417286 or contacting CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Detectives are investigating a sexual assault inside toilets in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre on Sunday
Detectives investigating Sunday's incident are appealing for this man to come forward