Detectives investigating Northampton break-in appeal for masked pair to come forward

Detectives investigating a Northampton break-in last month have launched an appeal for information using security camera images.
Officers believe up to five people were involved in smashing the glass in a front door at a residential address in Strawberry Hill, Rectory Farm, between 10.30pm and 10.40pm on May 28.
Nothing was stolen during the raid and police believe the offenders left the scene in a vehicle, which was possibly a Ford Focus.
CCTV images have now been published of two masked men who police believe may be able to help with their investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said on Thrusday (June 23): “We would like these two men or anyone who may recognise them to call us on our non-emergency line 101 using incident number 22000306589 or, alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”