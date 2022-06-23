Detectives investigating Northampton break-in appeal for masked pair to come forward

Detectives investigating a break-in in Rectorry Farm, Northampton, last month are asking for these two men to come forward

Detectives investigating a Northampton break-in last month have launched an appeal for information using security camera images.

Officers believe up to five people were involved in smashing the glass in a front door at a residential address in Strawberry Hill, Rectory Farm, between 10.30pm and 10.40pm on May 28.

Nothing was stolen during the raid and police believe the offenders left the scene in a vehicle, which was possibly a Ford Focus.

CCTV images have now been published of two masked men who police believe may be able to help with their investigation.