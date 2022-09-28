News you can trust since 1931
Detectives investigating Northampton assault make fresh appeal to witness

Police gave no details about June incident

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:23 pm
Detectives investigating an assault in Northampton have made a second appeal for a man to come forward.

Police gave no details about the incident in St Michael’s Mount between 5pm and 5.30pm on June 16 but say a male seen on CCTV could carry key information.

A spokesman said: “Officers would still like the man, or anyone who may recognise him, to call us on 101 using incident number 22000345649 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives investigating an assault in St Michael's Mount, Northampton, in June have made a fresh appeal for this man to come forward