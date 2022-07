Detectives investigating the theft of gardening equipment in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a bearded man they want to identify.

Officers say a strimmer and metal planter were taken from a driveway in High View, Wootton, at around 9.50am on July 7.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We believe the man in the image could assist officers with their enquiries.

Police investigation a burglary in Wootton earlier this month want to identify this man spotted on camera