Detectives investigating an assault on a Northampton shop worker have released an image of a woman believe may have information.

Police say the incident happened when staff challenged a suspected shoplifter at Tesco Express in Link Road, Whitehills, between 8.40pm and 8.50pm on May 8.

Officers are appealing for the woman or anyone who may recognise her to call the non-emergency 101 number using incident number 22000263756, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

