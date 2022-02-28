Detectives hunting Northampton postbox robbers issue photos of two people they want to identify

Police appeal for information following mail thefts from outside residential property

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:24 pm

Detectives investigating a burglary in Northampton last week have released images of two people they want to identify.

It follows raids on a postbox outside a house in Cliftonville.

Officers say a man and a woman spotted on security cameras may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Detectives have issued these images of a man and a woman they want to speak to following a burglary in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man was seen posting magazines into the external letterbox at the residential property between 11.25am on Tuesday (February 15) and noon the following day.

"He returned later and used an unknown implement to steal items from inside the letterbox.

"The next day a woman visited the address and did the same until challenged when she claimed to be delivering post."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000092920 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.