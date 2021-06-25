Detectives hunt witness after cash box stolen from van in Northampton Aldi car park
Man alerted driver after seeing thief smash vehicle's window
Detectives want a witness who saw a van being broken into in a Northampton supermarket car park to come forward.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police revealed a thief smashed the driver's side window and stole a cash box between 12.50pm and 1pm on Thursday (June 24) while the van was parked outside at Aldi in Towcester Road.
Officers say the suspect — described as a white man, wearing a black cap, grey hoodie with white writing on the front, grey shorts — ran off around the back of the store towards the River Nene. They also believe he was carrying a black rucksack and bolt croppers.
The witness alerted the vehicle’s owner but then left the scene before officers had a chance to speak to him. He is now being urged to call 101, using incident No 21000351638.