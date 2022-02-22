Detectives hunt masked trio after cash and car keys stolen during Northampton break-in

Detectives hunting three men who hopped over a fence to escape after stealing cash and a car key from a house in Northampton last week have asked residents to check security cameras.

Officers confirmed the trio forced open a patio door in Main Road, Duston, between 12.10pm and 1.10pm on Thursday (February 17).

All three wore dark clothing with hats or hoods and face coverings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following a Duston break-in on Thursday

Once inside, they stole a large plastic bottle, which contained coins coins and bank notes, a quantity of cash and a key to a BMW.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The three offenders were male and wearing hats or hoods with face coverings. They left the scene on foot, climbing over a rear fence.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have captured anyone on CCTV or dashcam footage.