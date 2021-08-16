Detectives hunt male on a bike who assaulted female jogger near Northampton park
Police appeal for dashcam or doorbell footage from Abington Park area
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a female jogger was assaulted by a man on a bike near a Northampton park.
Officers say the the woman was running along Christchurch Road, near to the junction of Thursby Road and Albany Road, between 7pm and 7.30pm last Monday (August 9).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A male approached the woman from behind on a bicycle, squeezed her bottom and cycled off into the park towards the sensory gardens.
"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured footage on a smart doorbell or dashcam."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000455737 or contact Crimestoppersanonymously on 0800 555 111.