Detectives hunt male on a bike who assaulted female jogger near Northampton park

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a female jogger was assaulted by a man on a bike near a Northampton park.

Officers say the the woman was running along Christchurch Road, near to the junction of Thursby Road and Albany Road, between 7pm and 7.30pm last Monday (August 9).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A male approached the woman from behind on a bicycle, squeezed her bottom and cycled off into the park towards the sensory gardens.

The jogger was running along Christchurch Avenue when she was assaulted

"Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured footage on a smart doorbell or dashcam."