Detectives turn to CCTV in hunt for bogus police officers who attempted to snatch driver's keys in Northampton car park
Police appeal for pair caught on camera to come forward
Detectives trying to identify two bogus police officers who tried to snatch a man's car keys in Northampton have released a CCTV image.
The incident happened in St Peter's Way car park when a man heading for a local gym at just after 1am was approached by two unknown males claiming to be police officers.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "After a discussion, one of the suspects attempted to grab the keys from the victim’s vehicle but he pushed them off and quickly drove away.
"We believe two men in the image could help with our enquiries and we would ask that they, or anyone who recognises them, call 101 using incident number 22000100512."