Detectives grab CCTV clue to identity of tricksters behind Towcester burglary

Detectives investigating burglaries in Towcester have issued fresh CCTV images of two people they want to identify.

Police believe a woman who knocked on the door of a house in Bickerstaffes Road last month claiming to be looking for a lost cat could be the same one who used the same trick at a property in nearby Solly Way.

While she distracted residents by asking if she could search a garden, a man entered properties in Solly Way and Bickerstaffes Road.

Police have identified two people they want to speak to following distraction burglaries in Towcester

Officers have revealed a watch and ring were among the items stolen from Solly Way.

Video from a security camera was made available alongside an appeal over the Bickerstaffes Road burglary.

And now Northamptonshire Police has issued two images from a camera in Solly Way, which appears to show the same two people.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises the man or woman in the footage should call 101 using incident number 21000695429 or 21000641472; or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"A 30-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Coventry, who were arrested in connection with the incident in Bickerstaffes Road have since been released and will face no further action.