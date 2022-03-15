Detectives' CCTV clue in investigation into ATM scam at Northamptonshire garage

Detectives looking into possible tampering with a cash machine have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify.

Officers launched an investigation after a man used the ATM at the Shell service station in Watling Street, Towcester, on January 13.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson revealed: "The man attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM between 4pm and 5pm but received an error message.

Police want to identify these two men spotted near an ATM at the Towcester Shell garage on January 13. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"However, shortly afterwards he noticed that money was missing from his account.

"Two men were seen acting suspiciously near the ATM at the time and we believe could have potentially tampered with it."