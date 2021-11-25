Detectives are appealing for information about a man and a woman caught on camera after an elderly woman was targeted by thieves in Towcester earlier this month.

Officers say the pair were seen near the property in Bickerstaffes Road on November 3, at about 4pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added: "A woman knocked on an elderly lady’s door claiming that she had lost her cat and asking whether she could look for it in her garden.

"Whilst the woman distracted the elderly lady, a man entered the property.

"We are asking for anyone who recognises the man or woman in the footage to call 101 using incident number 21000641472 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 38-year-old female and male aged 30, arrested on suspicion of burglary have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.