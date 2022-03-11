Detectives bid to flush out gang behind sudden spate of portable loo thefts in Northamptonshire
Owners warned over crooks targeting building sites and farms to sell stolen goods online
Detectives are hoping to flush out a gang they believe are behind a spate of thefts of portable loos in Northamptonshire.
Officers believe the same organised group have been responsible for three thefts in the Daventry since the beginning of March.
They also believe the toilets — weighing a hefty 180lbs each — are being taken from building sites and farms and then sold online.
Northamptonshire Police advises owners to make sure property is marked to deter crooks and make sure stolen goods can be returned.
A spokesman said: “The main thing is, if we seize a portable loo that is great, but just saying it’s blue with a white top – you won’t be able to reconcile that back with the original owner.
"Having some kind of identification that is covertly inside it would be really helpful.”