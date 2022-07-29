Detectives investigating a burglary in Northampton are appealing for witnesses and information about three off-road motorbikes which were stolen.

Officers confirmed a red and white Husqvarna TE 511, blue and white Yamaha YZ 450 and a blue Yamaha YZ125 were all stolen from the St Crispin area between midnight and 2am on May 30.

They believe thieves could attempt to sell the bikes — estimated to be worth a combined £12,000 — to unsuspecting buyers.

Police are warning potential buyers to be on the lookout for these three off-road bikes stolen from the St Crispin area of Northampton in the early hours of May 30

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabout of these machines, might have seen any of them being ridden in their local area or been offered them for sale.”