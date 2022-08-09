'Despicable' Northamptonshire fraudster claimed she had cancer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Northamptonshire pub manager fraudulently claimed she had cancer to obtain money from an elderly woman and took cash from a disabled man’s bank account.

Heidi Warren from Higham Ferrers appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on Monday (August 8) after she had been found guilty of committing two counts of fraud by a jury in June.

But Recorder Stuart Sprawson deferred the sentence and said that he was prepared to give Warren six months to pay back the sums of money she had dishonestly obtained from the victims which she she had befriended.

Heidi Warren in 2014

Ann Wills handed over £2,600 saved for her daughter’s headstone and another pub regular had three lots of £200 taken from his bank account.

Recorder Sprawson said: “It’s despicable. I have no doubt that a prison sentence is totally justified. You deliberately planned in a calculating manner to exploit them with total disregard.”

Both victims had been regulars at the Queen’s Head in Higham Ferrers.

The court heard how, in September 2018, 44-year-old Warren, formerly of The Hedges, Rushden, had asked to ‘borrow’ £2,600 from Miss Wills, now 79, to pay for private cancer treatment. Warren did not have cancer, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement Ann Wills said that she found it hard to sleep and that she ‘felt like a fool’.

Speaking to the this newspaper after the trial she said: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. The money she took from me was for my daughter’s headstone. She died of MS.

"I don’t go out anymore...I just hope she’s going to learn her lesson.”

Just five months later another pub regular became suspicious of Warren after money had gone missing from his bank account.

He had trusted Warren to tap in his pin number when buying drinks and food but when she had said he was drinking so much he had forgotten withdrawing money he went to his bank to check his account.

In March 2019 £600 had been taken out – £200 at a time. The court heard Warren offered to help sort it out with the bank, to cover her tracks, but the man went to the police.

In his victim impact statement he said: “This has completely destroyed my life. I used to go out regularly to the pub and that was my outlet. I don’t go into the pub anymore. I think they are laughing at me.

"I’m a recluse.”

Mitigating Paul Webb said Warren had been under financial pressure and wanted a ‘quick fix’ to borrow money to pay her rent.

She had been promoted from bar staff to a management role, but had difficulties paying employees.

He said that she was ‘incredibly embarrassed’ about the ‘difficulties’ she had caused with her ‘very foolish’ behaviour.

Recorder Sprawson said: “This is an abuse of a position of trust both as a friend and a manager of a pub. You spun a lie and said you had cancer. Your deception stopped her (Ann Wills) from doing something for her daughter. You had not one iota of sympathy. It was for your own greed and benefit. She described herself as a fool, but she is a kind-hearted and noble person. If it wasn’t for you she would be able to put a headstone on her daughter’s grave.”

Warren was told her actions merited a 30-week prison sentence – but she was given a chance to stay out of custody by repaying the money she took.

Recorder Sprawson said: “I am prepared to defer your sentence for six months. You will repay the full amount to Miss Wills and you are to repay the man £600.

"If you do not comply with these conditions I may apply a sentence I think appropriate.”

He added: “I may still send you to prison. It’s up to you where you travel with this now.”