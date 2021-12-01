Desborough teenager robbed of his motorbike at knifepoint
A shocking incident
A teenager had his motorbike stolen in Desborough after being threatened with a knife by three robbers.
A police investigation is under way after the victim was robbed off Meissen Avenue yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).
He was in a field between 2.15pm and 3.45pm when he was approached and kicked off his off-road motorbike by three males.
They threatened him with a knife and stole his bike.
A police spokesman said: "The suspects are described as two white males aged 17 to 20, wearing black clothing and balaclavas covering their faces.
"The other suspect was a white man aged 18 to 20, with short ginger hair, glasses and wearing a navy-blue jacket with black jeans.
"Witnesses or anyone who has any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."