Desborough man pleads guilty to causing death by careless driving after fatal Northampton crash
A Desborough man has admitted causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash in Northampton.
Edward Wesson, 28, was charged in connection with an incident which took place on November 3, 2021.
Police were called to Broad Street, near Grosvenor casino, at about 1.45pm after a crash involving a black Ford Ka and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, named in court documents as Karl Chambers, died.
Wesson, of Breakleys Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Chambers by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He was granted unconditional bail and was committed to Northampton Crown Court for sentence on November 23.