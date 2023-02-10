Desborough man charged with assaulting police officers after Rothwell incident

A Desborough man has been charged with assaulting police officers after an incident in Rothwell.

Daniel Stocker, of Gold Street, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

The 32-year-old is accused of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of making use/attempting to make use of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Stocker will appear before magistrates in Northampton