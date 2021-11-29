Desborough bully controlled partner's diet and sleep and treated himself with her wages

Daniel Sih

A bully from Desborough who spent his partner's earnings and controlled what she could eat and when she could sleep has been jailed.

Daniel Sih, 41, often verbally abused her during his reign of coercive behaviour and left her with bruises when he turned violent.

But his crimes were eventually brought to the police's attention when he assaulted her last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday (November 26) at Leicester Crown Court Sih, of Station Road, was jailed for 27 months after admitting assault by beating and one count of engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour.

The court heard Sih controlled his victim's behaviour over a period of several years while they lived together in Market Harborough.

On June 26 last year, following an assault, the victim disclosed numerous incidents where Sih had exerted coercive and controlling behaviour.

She said he had used her money to go on holiday by himself and had also treated himself to a new watch with her earnings.

Detectives were also told that he would also dictate what she could and could not eat - and even how long she was allowed to sleep.

She said he would verbally abuse her on a regular basis and often became violent – leaving her with bruises.

Sih is also subject to an indefinite order, forbidding contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Robin Bonell, from Market Harborough CID, was the investigating officer.

He said: “Sih’s victim has shown immense bravery in speaking out about the physical and psychological harm he caused.

“They are no longer in a relationship with one another and I hope that she can now move on with her life and take some comfort from the fact he has been brought to justice and is now serving time in prison.