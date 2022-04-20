‘Deluded and conniving’ Northampton paedophile sentenced to 16 years in prison

A woman told a Northampton paedophile who abused her when she was aged just 11 that he was a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, read her victim impact statement earlier this year before Colin McKissock was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday (April 19) at St Albans Crown Court.

McKissock, aged 70 of Lasham Court, Bellinge, was sentenced for 13 charges: eight charges of indecent assault on a male, three charges of indecency with a child and two of indecent assault on a female.

Colin McKissock. Photo: SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY/FAIRLEY'S

The retired bank worker and finance manager was convicted after a trial in February.

Giving evidence, the woman said McKissock, at first, had “blindsided her” with sweets then cigarettes, vodka and more.

“I was basically a child sex worker for him,” she said.

In the witness box, she said she had spent years running from the abuse she suffered and had been a “tortured, frantic, soul.” She went on: “I spent years walking past police stations trying to make myself go in.”

The woman described McKissock as a “deluded, conniving, sly trickster who will do anything or say anything to gain access to children.”

McKissock, who continues to deny the offences, said he never discussed sex with any of the children and did not have pornography on the television when they were present. He said he was not sexually interested in children.

His barrister, Angharad Hughes, said McKissock, suffered from bladder cancer. She said the offences were 30 years ago and that he was a functioning alcoholic at the time.

In sentencing, Judge Richard Foster said: “You have been a sexual predator. You used your charm to groom children to gratify your own perverted sexual desire.”

He said he was sentencing him for “despicable offences” saying he had shown “no remorse and remained in denial.”

McKissock was sentenced to 16 years in prison with an extended two year licence period, meaning he can be recalled to prison at any time until he is 88.

He must also register as a sex offender and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for life.

McKissock was also jailed for three years in 2017 for offences committed against the woman – then child - in the 1980s.

She had given evidence against him for a second time earlier this year at St Albans Crown Court where he was on trial for sexually abusing a boy and a girl.

In the 2017 case, a court heard he exposed himself, showed her pornographic films and magazines, performed a sex act in her presence, used a sex aid, persuaded her to expose herself and perform a sex act.