Delivery driver punched in Northampton after he confronted two people who were handling a package

A delivery driver was punched in the face in Northampton after he confronted two people who were handling a package.

The man was left with serious facial injuries after the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 3, in Whitworth Road, Abington.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The delivery driver he saw a man and a woman handling a package he was attempting to deliver.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“When he approached the pair, the woman handed back the package before the man punched the driver in the face without warning, causing facial fractures which required surgery.

“The man and woman then walked up Whitworth Road, towards Perry Street.

“A second delivery driver stopped at the scene to help the injured man, and officers are appealing for this man to come forwards as a potential witness.”

The male suspect is described as being in his early 30s, of large build and around 6ft. He had tanned skin, a round head with short dark hair, a short black beard and moustache, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, a padded jacket and white shoes.

The female suspect is described as in her late 20s, of slim build and around 5ft 2in. She had black hair tied in a ponytail which reached to her shoulders, a slim/hollow face, and brown eyes. She is thought to have been wearing pink or red.