Delivery driver dragged from cab during hijacking in Northampton village
Van found dumped in field two days after thieves flee with consignment of parcels
A delivery driver was hijacked by thieves who took off with a van load of parcels in a Northampton village on Monday night (November 29).
Detectives say at least two men dragged the driver out of the cab of a Citroen Berlingo at around 5.30pm in Glebe Avenue, Hardingstone, before climbing in and fleeing.
The van was discovered by Rural Crime Team officers dumped in a field three miles away in Preston Deanery Road, near Quinton, earlier today (Wednesday).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the offenders were driving a Volkswagen Golf.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident, or has a CCTV or doorbell camera which could have captured anything before or after — or from anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven towards Quinton and abandoned.
"Please call 101 using our reference 21000695841 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.