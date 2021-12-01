Delivery driver dragged from cab during hijacking in Northampton village

A delivery driver was hijacked by thieves who took off with a van load of parcels in a Northampton village on Monday night (November 29).

Detectives say at least two men dragged the driver out of the cab of a Citroen Berlingo at around 5.30pm in Glebe Avenue, Hardingstone, before climbing in and fleeing.

The van was discovered by Rural Crime Team officers dumped in a field three miles away in Preston Deanery Road, near Quinton, earlier today (Wednesday).

police found the stolen Ctroen van dumped in a country field two days after it was hijacked

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the offenders were driving a Volkswagen Golf.

"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident, or has a CCTV or doorbell camera which could have captured anything before or after — or from anyone who may have seen the vehicle being driven towards Quinton and abandoned.