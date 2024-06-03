Dealer found in Northampton with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs jailed
Rene Ross, formerly of Falcon Crescent in Bilston, Wolverhampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 26 for sentencing after he was charged with two drugs offences.
The 25-year-old was arrested at about 4.50pm on July 13 last year, in Colwyn Road, when he was a passenger in a car.
Police say, when asked if he had anything on him, Ross ran before being detained. In the process, he fell to the floor and scattered a large amount of coloured individual wraps in front of him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The drug deals were tested and 42 were found to contain heroin and 21 cocaine, which had an estimated street value of between £735 and £840, and Ross was subsequently charged with two offences.
Lead investigator, Detective Constable Paul Sanderson, of the West LPA CID team, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Rene Ross, and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs within our communities.
“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”
Ross was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – heroin, and a further three years and six months to run concurrently for possession with intent to supply cocaine.