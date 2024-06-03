Dealer found in Northampton with hundreds of pounds worth of drugs jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found in possession of at least £735 worth of drugs in Northampton has been jailed.

Rene Ross, formerly of Falcon Crescent in Bilston, Wolverhampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 26 for sentencing after he was charged with two drugs offences.

The 25-year-old was arrested at about 4.50pm on July 13 last year, in Colwyn Road, when he was a passenger in a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say, when asked if he had anything on him, Ross ran before being detained. In the process, he fell to the floor and scattered a large amount of coloured individual wraps in front of him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Rene Ross.

The drug deals were tested and 42 were found to contain heroin and 21 cocaine, which had an estimated street value of between £735 and £840, and Ross was subsequently charged with two offences.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Paul Sanderson, of the West LPA CID team, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Rene Ross, and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs within our communities.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad