Daventry teenager handed suspended sentence after police find him with 45cm zombie knife

Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
A Daventry teenager has been handed a suspended sentence after police found him with a 45cm zombie knife.

John Loveridge, of London End, Upper Boddington, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 21 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 18-year-old was found with a 45cm zombie knife during a stop and search on May 14, after officers responded to a report of a man concealing a weapon. Loveridge was arrested in in Daneholme Avenue.

At his sentencing hearing Loveridge, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years because of the prospect of his rehabilitation, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the knife.

Loveridge was ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.