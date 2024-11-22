Daventry man with claw hammer sentenced at Northampton Crown Court for threatening behaviour
According to court documents, John McMillan admitted brandishing the hammer as an offensive weapon in a public place during an incident in Daventry on September 29, 2023, "in such a way that a reasonable person who was exposed to the same threat would think that there was an immediate risk of physical harm".
McMillan, whose address was given as Hemans Road, Daventry, also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody when he was due to attend a court hearing in April while he was on bail.
Recorder Shamim Qureshi sentenced McMillan to a total of seven months in prison suspended for two years at a hearing on November 14. He was also ordered to pay £150 towards Crown Prosecution Service costs and a £187 surcharge to fund victim services.