Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 58-year-old who threatened two men with a claw hammer has been handed a suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to court documents, John McMillan admitted brandishing the hammer as an offensive weapon in a public place during an incident in Daventry on September 29, 2023, "in such a way that a reasonable person who was exposed to the same threat would think that there was an immediate risk of physical harm".

McMillan, whose address was given as Hemans Road, Daventry, also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody when he was due to attend a court hearing in April while he was on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Shamim Qureshi sentenced McMillan to a total of seven months in prison suspended for two years at a hearing on November 14. He was also ordered to pay £150 towards Crown Prosecution Service costs and a £187 surcharge to fund victim services.