Daventry man jailed for nine years after raping woman and launching 'campaign of harassment' against her

A Daventry man has been jailed for nine years after raping a woman and launching a “campaign of harassment” against her.

Sadian Findiku, previously of Erickson Close, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 18 for sentencing after he was found guilty of a number of offences indcluding rape, assault by beating, three counts of criminal damage, stalking, and possession of an offensive weapon.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the 39-year-old raped a woman and then “waged a campaign of harassment against” her.

Lead investigator PC Chantal Carrington from Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team, said: “The survivor in this case has shown the most outstanding fortitude and I want to commend her for her bravery and her incredible ability to remain graceful under immense pressure.

“She has had to rebuild her life whilst assisting with a complex and emotive investigation whilst Mr Findiku, meanwhile, has been single-minded about attempting to destroy her as a person and a woman.

“She has not allowed him to do that and because of her choice to speak up, he is now behind bars where he belongs.”

Findiku was sentenced to nine years in prison.