Daventry man jailed after lashing out at police constable
Chief Constable vows to prosecute all 'unacceptable attacks' on officers
A Daventry man has been jailed after assaulting a police constable.
Jayson Farmer, aged 25, was stopped for a search in Waterloo by officers investigating a theft in the area on September 3.
But Northampton Magistrates Court heard Farmer, of no fixed abode, lashed out at the constable and elbowed him in the head.
Magistrates jailed Farmer for four weeks saying it was a deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out his duties. He was also ordered to pay £128 surcharge to fund victim services.
Northamptonshire's Chief Constable has previously spoken out against appalling attacks on his officers.
Nick Adderley said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable.
“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this, they deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.
“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person, and Northamptonshire Police will always take action against those who feel it’s OK to assault or harm those who have pledged to protect and serve others.”