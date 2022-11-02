Daventry man imprisoned after setting fire to his own flat in ‘desperate call for help’

A Daventry man has been imprisoned for three years after setting fire to his own flat in what was described as a “desperate call for help”.

Michael Bennett, aged 62, of Hemans Road in Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 2 after pleading guilty to arson. The court heard that Bennett was living in a flat he rented in a block of six flats in Daventry when the arson was committed.

Gary Short, prosecuting, said Bennett phoned the police on May 10 to tell them he was going to set fire to his flat if he could not speak to his social worker. The court heard that the operator heard Bennett shouting that he could not contact his GP and his flat would be “going up in flames” if he did not get help.

A neighbour claimed that Bennett “ferociously” knocked on his door before telling him, “Just to let you know, you might want to get out of the building because I am wanting to set fire to the flat.” Minutes later, the neighbour heard Bennett’s fire alarm sounding and called the emergency services, the court heard.

Mr Short said fire crews arrived at the building and Bennett initially refused to leave his flat. He then began to shout, “I am cooking,” and a fire officer had to drag the defendant out of the window and down the ladder. Bennett was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where he was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

A fire expert concluded that two fires were started with a naked flame on combustible materials and the blaze may have spread beyond the lounge. Just under £3,000 of damage was caused to the flat - the court heard.

Bennett was arrested after being treated at hospital. The defendant has a number of previous convictions dating between the 1980s and 2002, including one offence of criminal damage in 1984.

Caroline Bray, defending Bennett, described the offence as “something between an attempt to take his own life and a call for help”. She said it was done in a way that was “selfish” because of the risk to others but added that he warned other occupants in the building before he committed the arson. This is why Bennett was charged with arson being reckless instead of with intent to harm others.

Ms Bray said: “The pain and the depression overwhelmed him and he did not know what else to do. He did not think he was going to get the help he needed.”

The court heard that Bennett has abstained from alcohol and he has already served the equivalent of an 11-month prison sentence.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC, in her sentencing remarks, said: “You refused to come out of the flat and I am afraid that necessitated a fire officer - when you began to shout you are cooking - to effectively drag you out of the window at great risk to himself and his colleagues.” Judge Lucking added: “I am satisfied that you were struggling with your mental health at that time and therefore your responsibility is reduced.”

