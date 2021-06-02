Daventry disqualified driver charged with drink driving and driving without insurance

"He's fully aware he's likely to be going back to prison."

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:58 pm

A Daventry man has been charged with three driving offences after being stopped by police yesterday evening (June 1).

A police officer spotted the man, who was a known disqualified driver, and pulled him over in Highfield Road in Daventry at around 6.45pm.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

PC Ryan Morrow, who carried out the arrest, said: "He also blew 65ug in custody and had cannabis on him… he’s fully aware he’s likely to be going back to prison."