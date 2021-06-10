Daventry and District Golf Club slams 'mindless' vandals after popular shelter left in pieces

Daventry and District Golf Club has criticised the 'mindless' vandals who destroyed its shelter on a public footpath that runs through the course.

The remains of the brick shelter, which was paid for by a previous club captain and built by members, were discovered on Sunday morning (June 6).

Club secretary Bill Partis said they have been plagued with issues linked to youths for years but this is the worst case they have ever had.

A Daventry Golf Club shelter was destroyed by vandals NNL-210906-172801001

"We are going to have a discussion about whether we replace it but if you put it back where that one was, would it not just get destroyed again, which would be counter productive," he said.

"Or whether we put it somewhere else or not bother at all - we're very conscious about the community as we're close to the country park so we don't want to get it wrong.

"It's very frustrating - it's just mindless vandalism."

Bill said the shelter was regularly used by players as a bit of a pitstop on their way around the course as well as members of the public visiting Daventry Country Park.

But this time of year when the weather is good and the evenings are longer usually lead to problems with vandalism.

"We get vandals quite a bit from time to time but this was a serious act of vandalism as they have demolished the whole shelter," he said.

"I know it's an issue everywhere but certainly in that part of the country park where it meets the golf course, we have constant issues."