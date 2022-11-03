Dashcam appeal after BMW driver seriously injured in M1 'hit and run' near Northampton

Crash investigators have launched an appeal for witnesses following a ‘hit and run’ collision on the M1 near Northampton that left one driver seriously injured.

Officers believe a black BMW M3 was clipped by another vehicle heading north towards junction 15 at around 7.10pm on Wednesday (October 26).

A spokesman added: “The car spun and collided with the nearside barrier before coming to rest on a bank next to the carriageway. The driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the M1 near Northampton which left a driver seriously injured

“Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage of the actual collision which could help identify the other vehicle involved.”