'Dangerous sexual predator' jailed at Northampton Crown Court after abusing teenager girl

A 32-year-old man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been sent to prison for six years and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Floyd Kennedy, of Druids Walk in Didcot, Oxfordshire, was arrested after the girl reported what happened to a teacher in a handwritten letter.

The girl went on to bravely recount her ordeal to Northamptonshire Police officers, resulting in an investigation. He was later summonsed to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on January 30 this year to face five charges relating to sexual assault.

Floyd Kennedy was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

His case was sent to Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences and on Thursday, September 28, at the same court he was sentenced to six years in prison.

In addition to the prison sentences, Kennedy was also issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Sexual Notice, which prohibits him from having any unsupervised contact with any female child under the age of 16.

Following sentencing, lead investigator Detective Inspector Nina Agg, of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Nothing will ever make the survivor in this case forget what Kennedy did to her, however for someone so young, she should be proud of the incredible bravery she has shown.

“Because of her Kennedy can no longer hurt anyone else, and a dangerous sexual predator is now behind bars. Knowing this, I hope it brings some comfort to her and that she can thrive in her studies and build a brighter future.

“I hope this case show how seriously we deal with crimes of this nature. Our team will always strive to secure justice for anyone who finds the courage to come forward to us – please know that we will listen to you, believe you and support you every step of the way.”

Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.