Dangerous Northampton man’s ‘vicious’ attack leaves former partner ‘bloody and vomiting’ with broken bones

A Northampton man has been imprisoned for 17 years after launching a “vicious” violent attack on his former partner, leaving her with multiple fractures, a broken arm and a bruised bladder.

Terry Wooldridge, aged 42, of Montague Crescent, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, January 16 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and breaching a restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that, when the assault took place, there had already been a history of Wooldridge being violent towards his then partner, which resulted in his imprisonment in 2018 and a 10 year restraining order being imposed.

Terry Wooldridge, aged 42, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, January 16.

However, when Wooldridge was released, the pair recommenced the relationship without alerting local authorities.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, said that - on April 3 in 2022 - Wooldridge launched a vicious assault on the woman inside her home, without any warning. He punched the victim to the face, stamped on her and kicked her before dragging her from her bedroom by the hair. Police, later, found clumps of the victim’s hair in her bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that Wooldridge’s motive was that he blamed his then partner for his imprisonment and him being unable to find employment.

Ms Harrison said the victim recalled being pushed up against the bannisters in her house and she thought Wooldridge was going to throw her off. Wooldridge told her he had gone too far this time and he would have to kill her, the court heard. She believed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack was carried out with such a ferocity that the victim’s clothes had been torn off. When Wooldridge’s guard was down, she was able to flee to a neighbour’s house at 2.30am - naked, bloody and vomiting - to get help.

The court heard that the woman was taken to hospital, where she stayed for four days as she was treated for multiple traumas including fractures to her lower back and four ribs, a broken arm, bruises, abrasions and lacerations and internal bruising to her bladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wooldridge was arrested the following day after he made a call to the police, saying: “I would rather die than go back to prison.” He gave a no comment interview and initially suggested that he had been at his own home three miles away when the attack happened, prompting further investigation by the police.

He later pleaded guilty to all charges in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, in a statement, said she spent months in constant pain and had to rely on family to help her with everyday simple tasks such as getting dressed. She said she still endures flashbacks, suffers pain in her back and arms and had to be pushed around in a wheelchair for a while.

She said: “I am scared to be in my own home, which is a horrible feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim said she had to change her career as a result of her injuries, which caused her financial problems and she had to move away from friends and family.

Addressing Wooldridge, the victim said: “What you did has changed both our lives and not for the better. I am trying to rebuild my life one step at a time and I hope you can do the same and get the help you need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wooldridge has 17 previous convictions for 27 offences - 21 of which are related to violence and public disorder, including battery, false imprisonment, ABH and affray. Two occasions saw Wooldridge assault a previous partner, leaving her with a black eye and split lip, and assaulting a pizza delivery driver.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, said that although a hospital stay was required for the victim, this was for the purpose of monitoring her and not because her injuries required surgical intervention. He said this was reinforced by the fact that she was able to discharge herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence barrister said that he has been “engaging brilliantly” since his remand into custody and he has been helping to teach maths and English to inmates with learning disabilities as well as dealing with his alcohol and anger issues.

Mr Muir said: “This is someone who is struggling to grapple with what he has done. He has demonstrated the greatest show of remorse, which is a guilty plea, and he has not sought to change the status of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane, sentencing, said she considers Wooldridge to be a “very dangerous man.”

She added: “The victim has lost confidence and she is a shell of the person she once was and that is because of your actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad