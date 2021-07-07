'Dangerous' Northampton man jailed for five years over late-night attack on person carrying shopping home

A 'dangerous' Northampton man who punched another man before stealing his shopping was jailed for five years on Wednesday (July 7).

The victim required surgery for a fractured jaw after being attacked by John Cunningham in Billing Brook Road in the middle of the night in February last year.

The 29-year-old, of Nethermead Court, was imprisoned for four years after pleading guilty to wound/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, extended for a year because he was deemed a serious risk to the public, at Northampton Crown Court.

John Cunningham. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

He was also given a concurrent two-year jail term for inflicting GBH with intent for a separate incident in Northampton three months later.

Henry James, prosecuting, said Cunningham and another man attacked a man as he walked home with three bags of shopping at around midnight on February 5, 2020.

The pair walked past the victim and asked him for a light, which he did not have, but they then turned around and the defendant punched him in the face, the court heard.

The man fell and was hit by both attackers as he tried to get up but fought back, kicking out at Cunningham and managing to take off his shoe.

The victim then ran away, shoe in hand, with the defendant shouting racist comments at him before throwing the shoe back at the defendant.

The duo turned back, took his shopping and ran away themselves - the victim returned a few minutes later, found one bag and flagged down a passing police car.

He was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had a fractured jaw, which needed surgery and was still causing him issues four months later.

Mr James, referring to the victim's statement, said: "He describes his general feelings about going out and being alone and being fearful of attack."

Paul Webb, defending, said Cunningham's behaviour was mostly due to alcohol abuse, which he has sought to address while in prison.

"The reasons he embraced these courses is he identified these offences and others that through association and through alcohol use, he was on the path of self-destruction and he doesn't want that to be his future," he said.

Mr Webb added Cunningham had a difficult childhood and upbringing as his parents were estranged and he witnesses domestic violence.

The defendant also suffered a serious injury in his early teens when he fell from 40-50-feet while playing with his friends in a disused warehouse while he also has undiagnosed mental health issues.

"He is extremely remorseful for his behaviour although he did have a trial on one of the matters but he's aware he's brought trouble upon himself and others because of his behaviour on that night," the lawyer added.