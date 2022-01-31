'Dangerous' man jailed for sexually assaulting boy in Northamptonshire

A 'dangerous' sex offender has been jailed after abusing a boy in Northamptonshire.

Matthew David Stephen Benson, previously of Aylesbury, is now behind bars after he was convicted of the offence last year.

The incident took place in 2019 and police were immediately called when the boy disclosed the offence to a parent a short time later.

Benson was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual activity with a child under 13 and with causing a child to watch a sexual act.

At his trial in September 2021, a jury found Benson guilty of both offences and on Thursday, January 27, he returned to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

He received seven years in prison and four years on extended licence for sexual activity with a child under 13, and 16 months for causing a child to watch a sexual act, to run concurrently.

He was also placed on the register for sex offenders for life.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks, said: “I am pleased with this sentencing result. Benson is a dangerous man who used the opportunity to abuse a very young child. He is now where he belongs behind bars and where he cannot hurt anyone anymore.