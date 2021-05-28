Dangerous driver who tried to evade police through car park of Northamptonshire garden centre jailed

A dangerous driver tried to give police the slip by leading them into a Northamptonshire garden centre before speeding away at 110mph.

Daniel Addison, of no fixed abode, Northampton, was flagged by police on April 26 this year after he was spotted driving in the Litchborough area despite being disqualified.

A squad car was dispatched and initially, the 28-year-old responded by pulling his Seat Toledo into the Green Thumb garden centre car park on Litchborough Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dangerous driver sped through Northamptonshire's rural roads at speeds of up to 110mph.

But to the shock of customers and members of the public, it was here that Addison instead tore away and sped along the rural roads at up to 110mph.

At his sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on May 28, police dashcam footage showed how Addison attempted to escape on Mill Lane and the A5 while dodging around other cars and mounting pavements.

But in a bad maneuver, the 28-year-old skidded his Seat over a rural track and sheared off his exhaust pipe. A few minutes later, the car came to a stop and police interceptors boxed him in.

The court heard how Addison was already disqualified at the time, but he was also driving with no insurance. He pleaded guilty to all charges.