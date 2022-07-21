Dangerous driver scolded by Northampton judge after late-night 93mph joyride ended in police sting

A Towcester man has been given a suspended sentence for dangerous driving - just three weeks after being disqualified from driving for a year.

Mark Brewer, now aged 20, of Bickerstaffes Road in Towcester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 21 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard that Brewer was driving his brother’s car at 3.25am on October 16, 2021 despite only holding a provisional licence and being disqualified from driving just three weeks beforehand for driving with excess alcohol.

Tom Heath, prosecuting, said police were made aware of the vehicle Brewer was driving after ANPR cameras were triggered. Officers spotted Brewer near the A509 and pursued him as he sped away at 93mph in a 70mph zone.

The court heard that Brewer, with a passenger inside the vehicle, continued to drive at excessive speeds along the A45 whilst straddling and swerving between lanes and then cutting off a vehicle as he exited a slip road.

Brewer eventually lost control and crashed into a barrier after police used a stinger in a bid to get him to stop, the court heard.

Mr Heath told the court that Brewer then quickly moved into the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and initially denied to officers that he was the driver.

The court heard that Brewer gave a no comment interview to police except for when he told officers, “I find ANPR cameras amusing.”

Brewer has one previous conviction for three offences including driving without a licence and insurance and driving with excess alcohol, which led to him being issued with a 12 month driving ban on September 27, 2021 - just three weeks prior to this offence.

Robert English, in mitigation, said: “The circumstances of the driving was that it was his friend’s suggestion but, of course, he must take full responsibility.”

Mr English said that Brewer was 19-years-old at the time of this offence and “somewhat immature.” He added that Brewer had an “unfortunate upbringing,” recently endured a period of homelessness, and suffered trauma following the passing of his father.

The court heard that Brewer has never been to prison before and he wishes to undertake bereavement counselling as well as seek warehouse work.

Recorder Bhatia QC, sentencing, said: “You were seeking a thrill - joy-riding. You were driving at excessive speeds, swerving across two lanes, cutting up a number of vehicles and losing control of your vehicle on multiple occasions. You did not pass your test, you were not an experienced driver.

“Driving at those speeds could have resulted in the death of yourself or your passenger.”

Brewer was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was additionally ordered to attend 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.