Dangerous driver pleads guilty to causing death of man on A45 near Daventry

A man from London has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on a major Northamptonshire road.

Matthew Elson, 26, from Staffordshire, was killed in a crash on October 26, 2017, while driving to work on the A45 between Flore and Nether Heyford.

At Northampton Crown Court today (April 26), Michal Szlek, from London, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old's blue BMW collided with Mr Elson's white Ford Focus at around 7.15am on the morning of October 26.

Sadly, Mr Elson died at the scene.

Szlek was released on bail and will return to court on June 4.

In a tribute to Mr Elson published by the Derbyshire Telegraph, the 26-year-old's family said Mr Elson was an "all round great man".

More than 130 people attended at charity cricket match in his name at Winshill Cricket Club, which raised over £900.

His dad, Graham Elson, told the Telegraph: "He was just an all round great man. He had time for everybody; he was a laugh, funny and nobody ever said anything bad about him."