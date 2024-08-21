Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous driver has been jailed for three years and banned from driving for more than a decade after a head-on collision in Northamptonshire left a woman trapped for an hour.

Romans Lazarevs, of The Cherwell in Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 15 for sentencing after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The 35-year-old was charged after a collision on the A45 Flore bypass on December 16, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 6.45pm, Lazarevs was driving on the westbound carriageway towards Daventry from the M1 motorway, when he overtook another driver.

Romans Lazarevs.

As a result of Lazarevs’ manoeuvre, his white Ford Transit van collided head-on collision with the driver of a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction, causing his vehicle to catapult over a barrier and land on the grass verge, according to police.

The woman driver of the Polo was trapped for about an hour and had to be extracted from her car by firefighters before being taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious ankle injuries.

Lead investigator, PC Tom Williams of the Roads Policing Team, said: “The manner of Lazarevs’ driving that evening fell below the legal requirements as he drove dangerously and recklessly putting the lives of innocent road users at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His selfish actions also changed the life of the other driver forever. The serious injuries she sustained because of this traumatic incident have caused her long-term issues which she has to live with on a day-to-day basis.

“I hope that the victim can take some solace from this sentence, and I hope Lazarevs is aware that as result of his reckless use of the road, he was fortunate that his actions did not leave a family grieving for their loved one.”

Lazarevs was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for 11 years and six months.

He will have to pass an extended driving test once he has served his ban before being able to get behind the wheel again. He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.