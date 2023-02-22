Dangerous driver jailed after high-speed police chase through Daventry town centre

Sarson was jailed after admitting speeding through Daventry to escape police

Magistrates jailed a 20-year-old for dangerous driving after police pursued a Mercedes-Benz A 200 AMG through Daventry town centre,.

Callum Sarson admitted failing to stop and possession of drugs on December 2, 2022, and sentenced to 40 weeks for dangerous driving plus a further 10 weeks concurrent for driving while disqualified.

Sarson of Exeter Close, Daventry, allegedly sped off after being stopped in Low March at the junction of London Road. He headed onto South Way, New Street and Oxford Street before being found later parked in Lincoln Way. Officers discovered cannabis and amphetamines during a search after he was arrested,

Magistrates handed Sarson an interim ban on December 15 — but he was caught driving the same Mercedes in Weedon five days later.