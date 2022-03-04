A man has been given a 30 month driving ban after driving dangerously in Northampton at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

A 33-year-old man was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, March 4 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously and failing to stop for police on January 1, 2022.

The court heard from the prosecution that police became aware of the defendant's driving when a police vehicle encountered the man's car - a Volkswagen Scirocco - at the Mereway roundabout on the A45 at around 9.20pm.

The dangerous driver was given a 30 month driving ban at Northampton Crown Court on March 4.

Mr Ben Gow, prosecuting, said: "At that point when the light turned green, the vehicle made off at speed. The police thought it was because of him being aware of their presence at the red light so they pursued him along the A45 to the junction of Great Billing."

Police then activated their blue lights and the defendant failed to stop - instead, accelerating to 110mph along the carriageway - the court heard.

Mr Gow told the court that, at one point, police attempted to box the defendant in and he took "evasive" action, but he made off at speed before "sharply" turning off at a junction.

The court heard how the vehicle then headed towards Overstone and drove through the built up area at 75mph that had a 40mph speed limit.

The police had to request a helicopter to come out and track the vehicle and the defendant was eventually apprehended and arrested at his home address.

The Northampton man proceeded to give a "no comment" interview with the police, the court heard.

Mr Sebastian Walker, defending, told the court that no damage was caused and no persons were injured during the incident. He added that the defendant has no previous convictions recorded against him and he has a clean driving licence.

Mr Walker said: "He had a significant breakdown at the time of the incident. Doctors described it as 'disassociation'. He was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and he has been on medication for depression since 2017."

The court heard from the defence that the defendant had been struggling with anxiety and depression for years and, less than two weeks before the incident, he admitted himself into A&E because of concerns about his mental health.

He then went to his GP twice that same week with worries about his increasing intrusive thoughts of violence and suicide, the court heard.

Mr Walker told the court how two relatives and a friend of the defendant phoned the mental health team two hours apart on the day of the dangerous driving incident raising concerns for the defendant's welfare.

One caller said they were "scared for the defendant's life" and urged "he needs to be admitted into hospital immediately," according to the defence. The last caller told the mental health team that the defendant had already made an attempt on his life that week and warned that he will attempt again that night. This was just 30 minutes before the incident took place.

Mr Walker said the defendant is now on medication and is having therapy treatment. He checks in daily with the mental health team, he no longer uses cannabis and is back to working in his part time trader job.

Mr Walker said: "He is finding support very helpful but he needs continued structured support."

The defence urged Recorder Timothy Green, to consider imposing the minimum mandatory 12 month driving ban because the defendant is reliant on driving for his job and a disqualification from driving would have a "substantial impact on him."

Mr Walker added: "The defendant says how ashamed he is and how upset he was about the risk he exposed others to."

Mr Green said: "I can accept that he was going through a serious bout of mental illness.

"It is very fortunate that his driving did not cause any damage to property or injuries to persons or fatalities - that is very common in driving offences of this nature. It is pure chance that did not happen."

Mr Green imposed a community order of 12 months with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and six months mental health treatment requirement, which will build on the work the defendant is already doing with a psychologist.

The defendant was additionally given a driving ban of 30 months, during which time he will be required to take an extended practical driving retest.

Mr Green said: "I want to be sure you are safe to drive before you get a licence again. I appreciate this will impact on your work but it isn't right that other people are exposed to the risk of you driving when mentally ill.