Dangerous driver drove wrong way along busy dual carriageway in Northampton

A dangerous driver drove the wrong way along a busy dual carriageway in Northampton after police officers attempted to pull the driver over.

The incident happened on Sunday (November 19) at 2.05pm, when police officers attempted to stop a white Ford Transit van at the roundabout junction of Riverside and Lumbertubs Way, which immediately drove off.

It drove the wrong way along the A43, before travelling the wrong way around the Great Billing Way roundabout and joining the A45 - driving westbound on the eastbound carriageway.

The van drove westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 at Great Billing Way.

Police say the van was travelling at speed directly at oncoming vehicles but thankfully, no one was injured.

Police officers are appealing to the public for help in identifying the occupants inside the van who are described as two white males. The van’s registration number was EN02 NXK.