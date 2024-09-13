Damage caused by deliberate boat fire will cost £100,000 to repair – and police are appealing for witnesses

More than £100,000 worth of damage was caused to a tugboat that was deliberately set on fire in a recent incident, and Northants Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on the Grand Union Canal in Rothersthorpe between 5pm on September 4 and 9.30am on September 5, when a tugboat moored between locks six and seven on the Northampton Arm was deliberately set alight.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000529933.