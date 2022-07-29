A Northamptonshire dad-of-two splashed out on boxes of designer goods and a Rolex watch after arranging the supply of “industrial” quantities of class A drugs from a rented semi-detached house, a court heard.

Paul Daly secretly used an encrypted messaging system to arrange supply of at least 84 kilos of narcotics into the UK per year.

But the 37-year-old was jailed for more than 17 years after the court heard how French and Dutch agencies, collaborating with the UK National Crime Agency, snagged Daly operating on illegal messaging app Encrochat under the code name ‘Batspawn’.

Prosecuting, Laura Blackband said: “This case arises out of Operation Venetic, an international investigation into the use of encryption devices primarily used by organised criminals.

“The Crown say that ‘Batspawn’ can be attributed to this defendant. Conversations relating to that handle concern the obtaining and supplying of huge amounts of drugs.”

Daly, of Glebe Road, Deanshanger, was arrested on November 16 last year and charged.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard Daly had been involved in supplying £41,500 worth of diamorphine, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine.

He admitted four counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug between March 30 and June 30 2020.

David Groome said Daly’s partner, a housewife with whom he had two teenage children, appeared in court to support him at sentence, adding that Daly had no relevant previous convictions and planned to take GCSEs while in prison.

There was no evidence of the date at which Daly acquired the Rolex watch and the family had not been living in luxury, the barrister added.

Recorder Allison Hunter QC said that “boxes" of designer goods and the Rolex were found at Daly’s house when he was arrested, adding: “There was luxury which you were able to afford because of the criminality.”

Recorder Hunter jailed Daly for 17 years, six months giving him credit for having admitted the offences at an earlier hearing.

Addressing Daly, the Recorder said: “The people impacted most by this sentence are your family and it was urged on the court that you will not see your children growing up.